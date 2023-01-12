Post-Cabinet briefing for Monday, 9th January 2023

The Cabinet Ministers met under the Chairmanship of the Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, on Monday 9th January 2023 and made several significant decisions to improve the well-being of our people.

The Cabinet commenced its first meeting of 2023 with an inspirational and thought-provoking message from Pastor Lincoln Connor of the Antioch Baptist Church. Pastor Connor also offered words of prayer to the Cabinet members and by extension the government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

In keeping with the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party Administration’s COVID-19 Recovery Plan to reignite and empower small businesses, the Cabinet approved various duty-free concession requests for a number of local micro, small and medium-sized businesses.