Post-Cabinet briefing for Monday, August 22, 2022

The Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, August 22, 2022, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew. During their meeting, Cabinet discussed several matters of national importance to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. Below are the decisions that were taken.

• The Cabinet approved two Back-to-School VAT discounted rate days. The stipulated dates are Friday 26th and Saturday 27th August, 2022.

• The Cabinet approved funding for any child who is in dire need of advanced medical care that is not available in St. Kitts and Nevis and whose parents/guardians must seek that care overseas.

• The Cabinet reiterated its decision that the Basseterre High School will be renovated and reconstructed on the original historical site.