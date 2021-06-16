Post-Cabinet briefing for Monday, June 14, 2021

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 15, 2021 (SKNIS)

The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris. Several issues affecting the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis were deliberated on.

• The Director of the NEOC (National Emergency Operations Center), the Chief Medical Officer, the Medical Chief of Staff, and the Commissioner of Police presented to the Cabinet on the COVID-19 situation within the Federation, the measures that have been put in place to contain the spread of the virus, and how these measures have been working thus far in terms of the successes and challenges. It was reported to the Cabinet that more stringent measures had to be put in place so as not to overwhelm the healthcare system within the country. As a result of the current situation, the Celebrity Millennium that was scheduled to dock at Port Zante on June 16 will no longer make its port call. The situation is being monitored and will be constantly updated.

• The Director of the NEOC gave an update to the Cabinet on the need for quarantine space in light of rising COVID-19 cases that have posed an availability issue. He also advised that immunization cards for inbound passengers to the Federation can now be uploaded on the knatravelform.kn

• The Commissioner of Police reported to the Cabinet that the present crime statistics compared to the same period for 2019 continue to show a downward trend with respect to major crimes.

• The Honourable Attorney General updated the Cabinet and had discussions on the COVID-19 regulations in relation to the Public Health Act, the COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Order, 2021, and the Constitution.

https://youtu.be/sN9hk9Nrw3Q