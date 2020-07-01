Post- Cabinet Briefing for Monday, June 29, 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 30, 2020 (SKNIS)

The Team Unity Cabinet of Ministers met on Monday, June 29, 2020, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris at the Ministry of Finance Conference Room.

• Several submissions were done to advance the development of the Federation after which the Cabinet heard a presentation from Ministry of Finance officials in regard to the stimulus package and the fiscal situation of the Federation. The Cabinet was brought up to date on the amount spent so far and given an update on the prognosis for the future.

• Cabinet was advised on the medium and long term projections post COVID-19 to have the economy stimulated after a period of stagnation. In that regard, capital projects would be expedited.

• It was drawn to the attention of the Cabinet that whereas social initiatives may be continued, the overall sustainability has to be considered. Cabinet was advised by the Financial Secretary to look at efficiencies and to continue to build on them while implementing measures to deal with certain challenges shown up by COVID-19.

• The Cabinet of Ministers considered measures to expand certain programmes, which would assist children during the summer vacation period.

• Cabinet was updated on the LIAT issue.

• Cabinet was also advised on the way forward for electoral reform.