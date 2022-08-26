Postgraduate Scholarships to Switzerland now accepting applications

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to inform the public that the Swiss Government, through the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students (FCS), is currently awarding postgraduate scholarships to scholars and researchers of Saint Kitts and Nevis. Three types of scholarships are being offered to interested persons who meet the required criteria for the academic year 2023/2024 in Research, Ph.D., or Post-doctoral studies.

The scholarships in question will provide graduates from all fields (except arts) with opportunities to pursue academic careers in doctoral or postdoctoral research in Switzerland at one of the public-funded universities or recognized Swiss institutions (Swiss universities, Federal Institutes of Technology as well as Universities of Applied Sciences).

A maximum of 10 candidates will be selected, whose original files will be transmitted to the Swiss Embassy for revision. The Embassy may request additional information or documentation before sending candidates’ files to the Federal Commission for Scholarships for Foreign Students (FCS) who will make the final selection from among all Caribbean countries’ candidacies.