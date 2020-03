Basseterre St.Kitts March 19 2020 (SKNVIBES)

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting travel advisories and domestic screening requirements in place in St. Kitts and Nevis, The Caribbean Financial Task Force (CFATF) has postponed the onsite visit for the Mutual Evaluation of St. Kitts and Nevis for a period of three (3) months in the first instance.

Further details in relation to a new date would be provided in due course.