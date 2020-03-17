Postponement of Ram’s Primary School Championship and TDC Interschool Championship

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 16 2020 (SKNIS)

The RAMS Primary Inter Primary School Athletics Competition and the TDC Inter High School Championships have bee postponed indefinitely.The Two marquis sporting events,originally scheduled March 21 and 22 and March 27-29 respectively.were put on hold after executive deliberations with all stakeholders and the advice of the Ministry of Health.

The Health and wellbeing of our citizens is of greatest priority and the Ministry of Sports has taken a principled stance to ensure that we do not comprise anyone’s health as we seek to prevent the wide spread of the COVID-19 pandemic,Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Youth Sports and Sport Daryll Lloyd stated.He further revealed that there will be continued discussions to determine future dates for the events,once the all clear has been given.

The Ministry of Sport is charged with the development of athletes and the other stakeholders in the sporting sector and is also mandated to ensure that safety is a matter of priority while working toward such.The Ministry wishes to thank SKN Athletics which organizers the meet the main sponsors RAM’s and TDC the Ministry of Education and all other stakeholders for their continues suppport.