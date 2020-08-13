Potential Tropical Cyclone to pass south of Nevis Wednesday

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (July 28, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

The following is a statement by Mr. Brian Dyer, Director of the Nevis Disaster Management Department (NDMD), with regards to the approaching tropical weather system in the Atlantic.At 2 p.m. the centre of Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 was located near latitude 14.1 degrees north 54.8 degrees west or about 510 miles east south east of the Leeward Islands.

Maximum sustained winds are 40 miles per hour, movement towards the west at 23 miles per hour, Minimum Central Pressure 1007 millibars or 29.74 inches.Rainfall expected: 3 to 6 inches and gusts can be experienced up to 50 miles per hour.The system is moving toward the west. That means it would pass to the south of Nevis on its current track, and at its closest point between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. tomorrow it would be about 20 or 25 miles to the south of Nevis.Currently, the maximum winds extend outwards from the centre, 230 miles in the north-east quadrant. Because this storm is passing on the south of Nevis, Nevis would experience the bulk of the weather as we fall within the north-east quadrant of that storm.

