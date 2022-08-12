Powell charged for causing Roberts’ death

POLICE have charged 22-year-old Ryan Powell of Fountain Village in connection with the recent traffic accident in Nevis that left one person dead.

Just over a week since the incident, police slapped the young man with a Causing Death by Dangerous Driving charge in connection with the July 27, 2022 accident that resulted in the death of 21-year-old Natalya Roberts of Cherry Garden.

Powell, who is currently in police custody, was driving a vehicle on the day in question when it got into the accident.

He was injured, treated at the Princess Alexandra Hospital and discharged, while Roberts succumbed to her injuries.

Police confirmed in a media statement that the charge was laid against him on August 4th.