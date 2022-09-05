Powell guides Tallawahs to another victory

THE Jamaica Tallawahs continued their winning ways as they brushed aside the Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets at Warner Park in the early game today (Sept. 3).

Delayed by an hour due to a damp outfield as a result of torrential overnight showers, which allowed the Tallawahs to strategise and be prepare for the attacking Warriors.

Tallawahs Captain Rovman Powell won the toss, inserted the Warriors and quickly pinned them on the backfoot, snapping up the wickets of openers Chanderpaul Hemraj and Paul Starling in the first two overs with a paltry score of 5 on the board.

Despite that setback, a brilliant partnership between Captain Shimron Hetmyer (39) and Shai Hope (25) laid the foundation for a decent score, but both of them lost their wickets in consecutive deliveries with 71 on the scoreboard.

It was then left to Romario Shepard (36) and Heinrcih Klaasen (22) guided the Warriors to a competitive 142/6 off their 20 overs.