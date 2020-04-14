Praise continues to roll in for Prime Minister Harris and his Administration’s competent handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 14 2020(SKNVIBES)

Praise continues to roll in for Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and his administration’s competent handling of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has resulted in a State of Emergency being declared for the period March 28th to April 18th to protect the health and safety of the public against the risk of human-to-human transmission.

Prime Minister Harris has been taking to the airwaves to disseminate information and assure the public that the country’s government and health system are prepared to deal effectively with the pandemic.  To date, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases with zero deaths.

 

