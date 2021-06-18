Premier advises against complacency about the COVID-19 situation on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS June 17, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Premier Hon. Mark Brantley is advising the people of Nevis not to become complacent about the COVID-19 situation on the island as the circumstances could change at any time.On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, Premier Brantley, Senior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), was a special guest on WINN FM’s The Island Tea Morning show with hosts Azem Bailey, Jade Johnson and Kevon Hanley. He responded to questions about the NIA Cabinet’s decision to keep the island’s economy open for commerce and work while under the partial lock down, businesses and government offices on St. Kitts were closed and movement of people restricted.

“The situation is evolving; COVID is a very fluid situation. We can only respond to the evidence that is available to us and make decisions as leaders on the advice that we have at that time.“I think you would have realized that yesterday [June 15] we would have promulgated even further restrictions and a limited State of Emergency was declared and also of course we would have repealed and replaced the [Statutory Rules and Orders] SR&O that was discussed by the Hon. Attorney General on Saturday.

