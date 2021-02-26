Premier Brantley congratulates Four Seasons Resort, Nevis on 30 years of operations

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 25, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis congratulated the Four Seasons Resort, Nevis on its 30th anniversary of operations on the island. It was opened on February 14, 1991.The Premier, who is also the Minister of Tourism in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) expressed appreciation for the resort while delivering remarks at his monthly press conference in Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate on February 25, 2021.

“Let me take a moment as well to congratulate the Four Seasons Resort. They have just celebrated their 30th anniversary and I believe the Four Seasons deserves a special word of commendation because they have been here for the past three decades and have contributed tremendously to the life and times of this island.Nearly every family on this island has had some contact with the Four Seasons either as a worker or family member working or they have been a supplier, a provider, a contractor with the Four Seasons.

READ MORE>>