Premier Brantley continues to forego salary after one year

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS March 25, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis continues to go without a salary, one year after foregoing his monthly pay in a show of solidarity with Nevisians who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Premier, who holds the Finance portfolio in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), gave up 100 percent of his salary, including allowances, in March 2020, with the onset of the pandemic in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

He spoke on the issue at his monthly press conference on March 24, 2021“In relation to me and salary, it’s now been over a year I have not collected a salary.“I’ve still not collected a salary because I said that I believe that as Premier of Nevis I have to continue to show some solidarity with our people.“I recognize that our people are still struggling and while this is a symbolic gesture I think it’s an important symbolic gesture, so my salary is still in abeyance.

