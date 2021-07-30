Premier Brantley engages private sector on post-COVID-19 economic recovery efforts

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 29, 20219(SKNVIBES)

Premier Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, said he was honoured to participate in a virtual meeting with representatives from the private sector to discuss economic recovery in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.“Today I attended and spoke at a private sector dialogue organized through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Aviation and the Ministry of International Trade. It was truly an honour to engage in a meaningful way with the Chamber of Industry and Commerce and the business sector as we look towards a post-COVID-19 recovery through trade, investment and resilience,” he said.

Mr. Brantley, in his capacity as Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance, Industry, and Trade in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) had addressed the issue of economic recovery efforts on Nevis during his monthly press conference earlier on Thursday, July 29, 2021.He said an assessment of the state of the island’s economy and the impact of the NIA’s comprehensive concession and support initiatives has been planned for the near future.

READ MORE>>