Premier Brantley extols service of retiring Matron Dias, Assistant Matron Scarborough

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 04, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has publicly extolled retiring Matron of the Alexandra Hospital Aldris Dias and Assistant Matron Jessica Scarborough for their years of stellar service to Nevis’ healthcare sector.During his weekly radio talk show “On the Mark” which aired February 03, 2021, the Premier expressed his gratitude and that of his administration for the two healthcare officials’ contribution to the health of the Nevisian community.

“There is no language that I can employ… words would not be sufficient to express the gratitude of my government and the gratitude of the people of Nevis to Matron Dias and Assistant Matron Scarborough. They have served us with distinction.“And I want to say thank you to those who have served for decades and have done so with distinction.

