Premier Brantley: Film production on Nevis already spurring economic activity

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 22, 2021)(SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance and Economic Planning in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), says MSR Media shooting the film ‘One Year Off’ on Nevis is already spurring economic activity on the island.Premier Brantley, speaking with the Department of Information on February 22, 2021, said, “I am thus far pleased at the employment and economic multiplier being experienced from my government’s decision to encourage the start of a film industry here on Nevis.

“Thus far some 30 Nevisians have been hired full time. An additional 11 have been hired as actors with speaking roles and 168 hired as supporting artistes.He also pointed out the financial spinoff from having the cast and crew for the film staying on Nevis.

