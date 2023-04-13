Premier Brantley hopeful more Nevisians will move from PAP to meaningful employment

Just over 400 persons living on Nevis are presently benefitting from the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP).

The PAP, funded by the Federal Government on St. Kitts, provides a monthly stipend of $500 per month to households earning less than $3,000 per month.

The Hon. Mark Brantley said while social safety nets play a critical role providing support for the more vulnerable members of society, able-bodied persons should guard against becoming reliant on government assistance and seek to become gainfully employed.

“On the island of Nevis what we have said as a government is that we want to see these programmes shrink; we want to see them get smaller over time. Why? Because we want to see more people employed. We want to generate sufficient activity in our economy that more and more of our people find gainful employment. So when I talk about not one but two call centres opening, I talk about geothermal, I talk about small businesses- we are encouraging our people to find employment and we feel that once that is done and we create the environment on the island where jobs are available, that we’ll see the number of individuals requiring social assistance fall. That is the intention.