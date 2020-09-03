Premier Brantley lauds NIA’s investment in healthcare

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 02, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health, says the recent purchase of two new ambulances for the Alexandra Hospital is demonstrative of the government’s commitment to health care on the island.The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) partnered with the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board for the purchase of two new 2020 Chevrolet Express Type 2 ambulances, at a cost of US $176, 695. The emergency services vehicles were officially commissioned on August 28, 2020.

Mr. Brantley said the expenditure was a worthwhile investment, which would benefit the people of Nevis for many years.“I’m hopeful that those who drive, manage and maintain these pieces of equipment do so properly, that we can perhaps get 15 or 20 years service. If you amortize that over that type of period, you realize the monies that we’ve spent, just about US $176,000, that it’s a good investment.

