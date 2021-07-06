Premier Brantley: Lockdown necessary to prevent COVID-19 outbreak on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS July 05, 2021(SKNVIBES)

Premier Hon. Mark Brantley says the full lockdown now in effect on Nevis was necessary to prevent COVID-19 outbreak on the island.Premier Brantley, Senior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) said, “We thought it was the prudent thing to do to seek to contain any spread of this virus, bearing in mind the limited capacity of our health care system on Nevis. We prefer to err on the side of caution given the nature of the most recent cases and the ongoing contact tracing efforts.”

Nevis was on July 3 placed under a 24-hour lockdown with a Shelter in Place Order until July 12, in the first instance.The Premier said he is cognizant of the hardship and inconvenience that these restrictions cause to citizens and residents and to the business community.“As Premier of Nevis, I sincerely regret such hardship. However, the recent positive COVID cases on Nevis and the ongoing contact tracing has caused great concern among our healthcare professionals.

