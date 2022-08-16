Premier Brantley looks forward to fruitful engagement with Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley says he looks forward to engaging St. Kitts and Nevis’ new Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, particularly on matters pertaining to the relationship between the federal government and the island of Nevis.

Dr. Terrance Drew was sworn in as the fourth Prime Minister of the Federation on August 06, 2022 after his SKNLP won six of the eight seats on St. Kitts on August 05. The Hon. Mark Brantley-led CCM, which currently forms the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet, won all three federal seats on Nevis. The Federal Cabinet was sworn in and portfolios announced during an inauguration ceremony on Saturday, August 14.

“I believe the people of Nevis have said that my party is their preferred choice to represent them and certainly the brothers and sisters in St. Kitts have spoken just as eloquently that the {St. Kitts and Nevis] Labour Party is their choice, so that being said, I believe that we now have that obligation to make this work for the benefit of those who have entrusted us with their confidence and certainly that is what we propose to do certainly on our side…

“So I look forward very much to working with Dr. Terrance Drew and his team…I am prepared and my party is prepared to give him the benefit of that doubt, to give him the benefit of time to show us what he’s made of and we are prepared to work with him,” the Premier said during a recent appearance on WINN FM’s Island Tea talk show.