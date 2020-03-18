Premier Brantley off island, Deputy Premier Jeffers is acting Premier

Basseterre St.Kitts March 17 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The following is an announcement from the Office of the Premier in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) dated March 17, 2020, regarding Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis.The general public is advised that Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis departs the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday 17 March, 2020, on personal leave.

He is scheduled to return to the Federation on Thursday March 19th, 2020.In his absence, Hon Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier will be act as Premier.