Premier Brantley off island, Deputy Premier Jeffers is acting Premier

Share on facebook
Share on google
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Basseterre St.Kitts March 17 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The following is an announcement from the Office of the Premier in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) dated March 17, 2020, regarding Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis.The general public is advised that Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis departs the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis on Tuesday 17 March, 2020, on personal leave.
He is scheduled to return to the Federation on Thursday March 19th, 2020.In his absence, Hon Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier will be act as Premier.

 

Leave a Replay

Recent Posts

inSKN.com is the premier information portal for St. Kitts and Nevis. Offering ongoing content lreating to news, events, business and more in the Federation of St. Kitts Nevis.

News

Recent Posts

Resources

© 2019 All rights reserved

Twitter Facebook Youtube Instagram
X