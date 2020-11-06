Premier Brantley, other members of Nevis Island Assembly offer condolences on passing of young Nevisians

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 05, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, has expressed condolences on behalf of the Office of the Premier and the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) to two families on what he termed the untimely passing of Mrs. Judy Williams-Hanley of Bath Village and Mr. Jesroy Mulcaire of Zion Village.

Mr. Brantley was at the time seeking the adjournment of a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly at Hamilton House on Thursday, November 05, 2020. Mrs. Williams-Hanley at the time of her passing earlier in the day was an employee at the Department of Labour. Mr. Mulcaire was an employee at a ferry service which operates between Nevis and St. Kitts.

