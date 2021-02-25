Premier Brantley, other NIA Cabinet Ministers the first on Nevis to receive COVID-19 vaccines

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 22, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, along with the other Cabinet Ministers of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) became the first persons on Nevis to receive the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines on February 24, 2021.The Premier, Ministers Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier, Hon. Eric Evelyn, Hon. Spencer Brand, Hon. Troy Liburd, Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams, and Cabinet colleagues received their first dose of the vaccine at the Charlestown Health Centre, Nevis.

Mr. Brantley, Senior Minister of Health in the NIA, said his Cabinet is leading by example to demonstrate to the Nevisian public that getting vaccinated against the virus is safe and highly recommended if Nevis is to achieve herd immunity.“Today is a very historic day for us because the entire Cabinet, led by myself as Premier, and certain healthcare and frontline line workers.

READ MORE>>