Premier Brantley pleased with national roll-out plan for COVID-19 vaccination

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 16, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

Hon Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, says he is pleased with the national roll-out plan for COVID-19 vaccination on St. Kitts and Nevis.Mr. Brantley, Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), spoke on the issue of COVID vaccination with the Department of Information on Tuesday, February 16, 2021.

“I am very proud of the robust way in which the health professionals, the CMO [Chief Medical Officer] and the entire team on Nevis and on St. Kitts are rolling out this vaccination program.“I anticipate that the media will be hearing much more about it in the days ahead, but I’m very satisfied that his national roll-out is occurring and they have put together a comprehensive plan.

