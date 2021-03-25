Premier Brantley pleased with uptake in manufacturing sector on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS March 24, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, says business owners are beginning to invest in non-traditional areas, thanks to the lessons learnt from COVID-19 and the NIA’s provision of an enabling environment for investment.The Premier who is also the Minister of Finance, made the comment while addressing journalists at his monthly press conference on March 24, 2021, in Cabinet Room at Pinney’s Estate.

“COVID-19 taught us that the traditional approach to our economy of having all our eggs in the tourism basket that that cannot work. I suppose we always knew it but COVID-19 brought it to us most forcefully and I am pleased that as I stand here today in 2021 on the 24th day of March that we have been able to attract a film industry.“We have been able to attract light manufacturing. We have seen a greater emphasis on agriculture. We have seen our construction sector boom with the concessions that we have provided, and that we are seeing now that proverbial light at the end of the tunnel, and that people who would traditionally look to tourism are now looking elsewhere, and that I feel is to be encouraged and commended.

READ MORE>>