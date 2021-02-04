Premier Brantley reads to students on World Read Aloud Day

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 04, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

Nevis Premier, Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister of Education and Library Services in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) visited the Charlestown Primary School (CPS)on February 03, 2021, to read for students there on the occasion of World Read Aloud Day.

The Premier outlined some of the advantages of reading to the rapt Grade Six class.“Of course you understand the value of reading. Reading is very important. It allows you to experience things through books that are well beyond the boundaries of Nevis.“Simply by reading you can transport yourself, you can imagine how things are, and that gives you an experience beyond your classroom, beyond your village, and beyond your island,” he said.Premier Brantley read from a book entitled “Naughty Eddie Larue”, and cautioned the young students not to misbehave like the main character in the story.

