Premier Brantley resumes one-on-one consultations with members of the public

Nia Charlestown Nevis (January 18, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

Premier Hon. Mark A.G. Brantley, Minister of Finance, Human Resources et al. in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), has resumed one-on-one consultations with members of the public at his office at Pinney’s, Estate, Nevis.Premier Brantley began seeing members of the public on Friday, January 15, 2021, instead of the usual Thursday consultations. This was the first of his weekly consultations since taking a brief hiatus over the 2020 Christmas season.

Mr. Brantley said as Premier, a Cabinet minister in the Nevis Island Administration, and the elected member for St. Johns in the Nevis Island Assembly, making himself available to the Nevisian public is paramount.“The idea really is to give people as much access as possible to the Premier and for them to have an audience and an ability to speak to me… That is part and parcel of what we’ve tried to do in terms of our good governance agenda – accessibility, ensuring that our people have access to the Premier, the highest office on Nevis and that persons have the ability to air their grievances, air their concerns, and often times bring their suggestions.

READ MORE>>