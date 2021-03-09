Premier Brantley stages personal jingle contest to encourage COVID-19 vaccination

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 08, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Senior Minister of Health in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has launched a social media jingle contest to encourage persons on Nevis to get vaccinated against COVID-19.The Premier posted the jingle challenge on his Facebook page on March 7, 2021. He said he was inspired to come up with a fun and creative way to spread the positive word about getting vaccinated against the virus.

“As we fight COVID-19 together we have to ensure that our people get vaccinated.“So I am inviting persons to post their jingles to my page encouraging people to get the COVID-19 vaccine.The rules of the contest are that competitors must reside on Nevis; jingles must be in English; and competitors must post their jingle and a photo of their vaccination card showing they have taken the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

