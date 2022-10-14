Premier Brantley thanks Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley continues to express gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for their assistance in the development of the island. He also thanks Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, for ensuring that Nevis received the funds.

At his press conference on October 06, 2022, the Premier noted that the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) had sought their assistance for the funding of a US$3.2million project, the final stages of the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park at Pinney’s Beach and confirmed he had received the first installment during a meeting with the Prime Minister on October 05, 2022.