Premier Brantley thanks Kittitians who visited Nevis for Emancipation weekend

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 5, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley is expressing gratitude to the persons who traveled from St. Kitts to participate in the Emancipation weekend activities on Nevis.The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) hosted a mini food fair and cultural performances along Main Street, Charlestown on Emancipation Day, August 3, and on August 4. To bolster the light entertainment over the weekend, several activities were also organised across the island by private entities.

In an interview with the Department of Information, Premier Brantley said the level of patronage from Kittitians over the holiday weekend far surpassed the government’s expectations, especially in light of the fact that Culturama 2020 had been canceled.“The people of St. Kitts responded to our appeal in overwhelming numbers and came over.“I want to thank our friends and neighbours, brothers and sisters who really came in their hundreds, and co-mixed and co-mingled with the people of Nevis for this holiday weekend.

