Premier Brantley welcomes MSR Media’s announcement of six films for Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 25, 2021) (SKNVIBES)

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, has welcomed the announcement by MSR Media producer Mr. Philippe Martinez that the UK film and television production company intends to shoot a total of six films on the island. Mr. Martinez’ announcement that a total of six films will be shot on Nevis came while the Premier was visiting the set for the first day of filming for “One Year Off” at Chrishi Beach, Nevis.

Mr. Brantley told the Department of Information, “The announcement today that the original two movies to be filmed in Nevis has increased to six movies is great news for the island and the fledgling film industry that we are seeking to develop. “As my government seeks to diversify the Nevisian economy we are happy to have brought MSR Media to the island and appreciate that this industry will benefit the entire Federation with jobs and activity created across St. Kitts and Nevis.

