Premier Brantley welcomes professional Mandarin teacher from Republic of China (Taiwan) to Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 21, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Secondary school students on Nevis, ages 12 to 14, will soon have the opportunity to learn Mandarin, in addition to the English, Spanish and French languages which are currently being taught at the island’s high schools.Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis who is also the Minister of Education, was introduced to Ms. Chen Chi, a professional Mandarin teacher assigned to the federation, at his Pinney’s Estate office on October 21, 2020, by His Excellency Tom Lee, the Republic of China (Taiwan)’s Resident Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I think that the public would know that my government has championed education and training. We feel that is a critical approach to national development and we have as part of that decided that we must expose our people to foreign languages.“Many of our students who have gone and studied in Taiwan under the long tradition of cooperation that we have with your country.

