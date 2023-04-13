Premier urges Nevisians to take advantage of new job opportunities being created

As the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) advances its agenda of job creation and economic diversification, Premier Hon. Mark Brantley is urging persons to seize opportunities for employment as they become available.

Just a few months into a new term in office, the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM)-led administration has been able to attract two private companies to set up operations on the island. The two contact centres will operate at the facilities that previously housed the Brown Hill Communications call centre and collectively will be employing 65 persons at start up, scaling up to more than 300 persons over time.

“We are urging those who are out there seeking work to look wherever they can find work because we are also partnering with the private sector, attracting investors…If they are coming and opening businesses I’m asking our people to make sure that they position themselves to benefit from what is happening.