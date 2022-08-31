Preparations for Sugar Mas 51 on the way

Sugar Mas 51 is three (3) months away, and the St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) under the leadership of Chairperson Shannon Hawley, is busy making final preparations. The event is slated to go back to its original full format including Jouvert and the street parades. After the scaled back versions in 2020 and 2021, a renewed sense of excitement is now in the air.

The slogan competition which is now closed, attracted over 200 entries and an announcement of the winner is expected on Wednesday, August 31. Registration is already open for all competitions scheduled for Sugar Mas 51. These include National Calypso Monarch, National Carnival Queen, Soca Monarch, J’Ouvert, Road March, Grand Parade, and Panorama. Fringe Event Organizers, Vendors and Service Providers are also encouraged to indicate their participation by completing the registration documents by Friday September 9. Forms are available at skncarnival.com or at the SKNNCC office located in the EC Daniel building on Cayon Street.