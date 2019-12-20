Present crime statistics significantly lower than previous years

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 19, 2019 (SKNVIBES)

Crime statistics for 2019 are currently lower than the last two years said Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for Operations, Adolph Adams.While appearing on a recent “Policing with You” radio programme, ACP Adams said that this achievement is largely due to the various strategies that were implemented by the High Command in their 2019 Policing Plan.

He explained that the High Command set a mandate to reduce major crimes by at least 20% which the Police Force has been successful in attaining. As a result, St. Kitts and Nevis has been “a much safer place to live and to do business” according to the ACP.We have put a number of strategies in place to make our federation safe. We have put a lot of resources into prevention and that includes intelligence-led policing, targeted operations, engaging stakeholders, community policing.