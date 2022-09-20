President of the Republic of South Africa offers Independence congratulations to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis

The President of the Republic of South Africa, H.E. Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, has offered congratulations to the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis for their achievement on the 39th Anniversary of Independence Day, which is on September 19.

In a congratulatory message to His Excellency Sir Samuel Weymouth Tapley Seaton, Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency President Ramaphosa wrote:

“On the auspicious occasion of the celebration of Independence Day of Saint Kitts and Nevis on 19th September, 2022, the Government and people of the Republic of South Africa join me in conveying to your Excellency, the Government and people of Saint Kitts and Nevis our warm greetings and sincere congratulations.