President Tsai Ing-Wen promises a better Taiwan for the world in her National Day 2022 address

St. Kitts and Nevis’ longest and most faithful diplomatic ally of nearly four decades, the Republic of China (Taiwan) celebrated its National Day otherwise known as Double Ten Day (for the tenth day of the tenth month) on October 10. It marked the 111th year since the founding of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the 73rd National Day since the government relocated to Taiwan in 1949, formally separating from mainland China (formally the People’s Republic of China).

The National Day was punctuated with the spectacular annual National Day Parade outside the Presidential Office in the capital city of Taipei where Her Excellency President Dr. Tsai Ing-wen addressed thousands of Taiwanese citizens.