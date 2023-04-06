Press Release from the Embassy of ROC (Taiwan) in SKN

The Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Saint Christopher (Saint Kitts) and Nevis welcomes and appreciates the Resolution passed by the National Assembly of Saint Christopher and Nevis on 4th April 2023, endorsing Taiwan’s bid to participate in various international organizations. The Resolution follows the Statements from the Saint Kitts and Nevis Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister, Honourable Dr. Terrance M. Drew, supporting the robust partnership between Taiwan and St. Kitts and Nevis since the two countries forged friendly ties some 40 years ago.

On behalf of the Government and People of Taiwan, the Embassy expresses our appreciation to the Saint Kitts and Nevis Government and National Assembly for their continued support and recognition of the deep and enduring friendship between our two nations, which is based on shared values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law.