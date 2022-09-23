Press Release from the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs et al re: Gender-based Violence-related death

The Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs has been made aware of an unfortunate incident of domestic violence that resulted in the death of an alleged abuser on Saturday, September 17, 2022.

As condolences are extended to the family of the deceased, the Ministry and Government of St. Kitts and Nevis asserts its condemnation of all acts of domestic violence, sexual harassment and abuse. It remains a priority for the Ministry to support victims, survivors and their families who experience abuse of any kind. In the provision of human services, social protection and support for the survivors and victims of domestic violence in St. Kitts and Nevis, the Ministry recognizes the importance of strong legislation to address the reality of abuses experienced by women, children, and older persons in our communities.