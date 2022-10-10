Press Release from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions

The refusal of the stay clears the way for Prest to be arrested and charged with the offences of fraudulent conversion and fraudulent conversion by a trustee contrary to sections 19(d) and 20 of the Larceny Act. Prest filed an application for judicial review on 27th August 2021 and was granted leave to pursue same.

Prest appealed that decision and applied for a stay of the order to issue the two (2) warrants for his arrest pending the hearing and determination of his appeal. That application was stoutly resisted by then DPP Valston Graham who was represented by former Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago Mr. Anand Ramlogan SC. Detailed and comprehensive written submissions were filed on behalf of both Prest and the DPP and the matter was heard and dismissed on the basis the written arguments.

Ramlogan SC argued that the State and the public interest would be severely prejudiced if a stay was granted because it would effectively frustrate the prosecution of bona fide criminal charges which were justified and valid in law.