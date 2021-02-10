Primary School Teachers Participate In Professional Development Day Session

Basseterre: St. Kitts, February 9, 2021 (SKNIS)

Teachers from the Newton Ground and the Sandy Point Primary Schools participated in a joint Staff Professional Development Session, on Monday February 8th.The session, conducted under the theme, “Building Resilience in Transitioning Times by Changing our Mindset” was held at the Solid Waste Management Conference room.

Principal of the Newton Ground Primary School, Mrs Michelle Rochester-Woodley, explained that the theme was chosen because of the global challenges and the demands placed on teachers. One aim of the session was to equipped teachers with the tools and coping mechanisms as they adjust to the changes. “Teachers can only succeed in this changing environment if they change their mindsets” she said.

The one-day session also exposed teachers to the benefits of a balanced assessment, as highlighted by Mrs Sacher Warner-Leader principal of the Sandy Point Primary School. Teachers must be able to incorporate both summative and formative assessments of students so as to develop a true picture of student’s overall performance.The Ministry of Education has asked all schools to conduct their professional development sessions, to provide their teachers with the necessary guidance in using the varied, assessment tools resulting in fairer outcomes for a larger number of students.