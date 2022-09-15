Prime Minister Dr. Drew acknowledges the significant contributions of the Louisa Grant Pre-School on its 30th Anniversary

On Sunday, September 11, 2022, a special service was held at the Wesleyan Holiness Church in Conaree in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Louisa Grant Pre-school.

The special service was attended by a number of persons including Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, the leaders and directorate of the pre-school, past and present teachers and students, school sponsors, residents of Conaree village and other supporters.

Making brief remarks, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said that the Louisa Grant Pre-school “is very, very important to the Conaree community and other communities around St. Kitts and Nevis which it serves. It has produced a number of very good students who are leaders in their own rights throughout St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Prime Minister Drew has been a strong supporter of the pre-school for over ten years. Each year, he ensures his availability to attend its graduation ceremonies spanning before his assumption to the Office of Prime Minister.