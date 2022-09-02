Prime Minister Dr. Drew and delegation arrive in Barbados for the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew and a delegation, arrived in Barbados today (August 31) to attend the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022, which takes place from September 1-3 at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Bridgetown under the theme “One People. One Destiny. Uniting and Reimagining our Future.”

The Prime Minister’s delegation includes the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Economic Development and Investment; Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Marcus Natta; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Hilary Hazel; Permanent Secretary (Ag) in the Prime Ministers Office, Ma. Naeemah Hazelle, and President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Mr. Michael Davis. Officials from the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (SKIPA) are also scheduled to be participants in the two-day investment forum.