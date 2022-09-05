Prime Minister Dr. Drew and delegation attend opening ceremony of inaugural AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022

Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew and his delegation attended the opening ceremony of the inaugural AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022 this morning (Thursday, September 1) in Barbados.

Kaiso and Carnival were some of the poetic but very familiar words spoken by Nigerian spoken word, performance poetry artist, and award-winning author Dike Chukwumerije.

Professor Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Africa Export-Import Bank; Her Excellency Dr. Carla Barnett, Secretary-General of the CARICOM; His Excellency Chandrikapersad Santokhi, President of the Republic of Suriname and current Chair of CARICOM; His Excellency Amadou Hott, Minister of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation of the Republic of Senegal; and the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, were the key speakers during the opening ceremony.