Prime Minister Dr. Drew appoints two new Ambassadors

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance M. Drew, along with his Cabinet, has recently approved and appointed two new ambassadors to represent the interests of the Federation abroad.

Her Excellency Ms. Nerys Chiverton has been appointed as the Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York and His Excellency Mr. Donya. L. Francis was appointed as St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan) to be stationed in Taipei.

Both Ambassadors will assume their new roles from this month, September 2022.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew and his Cabinet colleagues extend their profound gratitude to both former Excellencies Jasmine Huggins who served as St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Ian Liburd, who was Permanent Representative to the United Nations for their contributions and years of service to the country.