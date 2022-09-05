Prime Minister Dr. Drew attends orientation meeting with PAHO in Barbados

Prime Minister Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, while in Bridgetown, Barbados, for the AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2022, which is taking place from September 1-3, attended an orientation meeting today (September 1) conducted by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

As St. Kitts and Nevis’ new Minister of Health, the orientation meeting will help to prepare Prime Minister Dr. Drew ahead of the 30th Pan American Sanitary Conference of PAHO, the 74th Session of the Regional Committee of WHO (World Health Organization) for The Americas, which takes place from the 26th-30th September, 2022, in Washington D.C., USA. The Conference is the supreme governing authority of the Organization and meets every five years to determine its general policies.