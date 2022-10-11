Prime Minister Dr. Drew commends the Ministry of Tourism, as Seabourn Venture makes its inaugural call to St. Kitts

The Ministry of Tourism, ably-led by the Honourable Marsha Henderson, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) and other stakeholders in the tourism industry all came in for high praise from Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, as St. Kitts and Nevis welcomed the inaugural call of the Seabourn Venture to its shores on Monday, October 10.

The SKTA hosted a plaque exchange ceremony at the Carambola Beach Club where the Seabourn Venture is docked. There, Prime Minister Dr. Drew brought greetings on behalf of Minister Henderson who is currently representing the Federation at the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) Conference with the Heads of Government and cruise executives.