Prime Minister Dr. Drew congratulates 2022 Taiwan scholarship recipients and encourages them to represent St. Kitts and Nevis well

Eleven students from St. Kitts and Nevis were presented with scholarships to pursue tertiary level education at universities in the Republic of China (Taiwan) during a ceremony held at Palm’s Court Gardens on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

The brief but significant scholarship presentation ceremony was attended by the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew; Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Dr. the Honourable Geoffrey Hanley; His Excellency Michael Lin, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis; Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Mr. William Vincent Hodge as well as the 2022 recipients, their families and other invited guests.

Delivering remarks, Prime Minister Dr. Drew reminded this year’s recipients that they are being afforded a great opportunity that they should all take full advantage of.

“I want to take this opportunity to sincerely congratulate you for being here today, first because our dear friends, the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), have seen something special in you. They have recognized and wish to encourage and enhance your academic and leadership abilities. Second, and more importantly, you have seen something in yourselves. Your ambition and commitment to your educational and career advancement have motivated you to apply for these scholarships,” Prime Minister Dr. Drew said, as he encouraged the eleven recipients to maintain that level of commitment and dedication throughout their time in Taiwan.