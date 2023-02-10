Prime Minister Dr. Drew congratulates new management staff within the Ministry of Health

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, who also serves as Minister of Health, held discussions with the management team within the Ministry of Health today, Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the Ministry’s conference room at Bladen’s.

Wednesday’s meeting provided Prime Minister Dr. Drew and the management team the opportunity to set out the agenda that will lead to the further advancement of the healthcare sector in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew also used the meeting to officially congratulate Dr. Sharon Archibald on her appointment as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, as well as Dr. Rondalyn Dennis-Bradshaw, who is now the new Principal Nursing Officer (PNO) in the Ministry of Health.